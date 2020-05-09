The number of Pennsylvania COVID-19 patients hospitalized dropped by more than 100, according to the latest data released by the state's Department of Health on Saturday.
State health officials announced 1,078 new cases across the state including one new case in Northumberland County — pushing the statewide total to more than 55,000.
After a series of big jumps in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Pennsylvania officials announced 72 new deaths. According to state data, 3,688 Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID-19.
The State Department of Health announced previously the sharp increases in deaths are related to data reconciliation from various resources. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said the deaths occurred within the last two weeks.
There is still just one case in a licensed Valley nursing or personal care home. One employee at an unidentified Union County facility has tested positive.
Statewide, there have been 55,216 confirmed cases. The Valley's only new case was in Northumberland County, which has had 119 residents test positive. Montour County's number was decreased to 49 after investigations into residents' addresses.
There have been 241 total cases in the Valley: 118 in Northumberland, 49 in Montour, 40 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new case since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
According to state data, 2,284 state residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is down 145 from Friday's data release. There are 482 residents on ventilators, down 29 from Friday. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.482
Rally
A suburban Philadelphia barbershop owner who had vowed to reopen over the weekend in defiance of the governor's shutdown order instead hosted a rally calling for an end to the shutdown.
Giovanni’s owner Nichole Missino on Saturday said the state licensing board and local police had promised action to revoke her occupancy license.
Missino said last week that she and her six employees had been unable to get unemployment compensation and collectively decided to reopen the Media shop. She said barbers are trained to contain infectious diseases and vowed additional safety precautions, including masks, face shields and partitions between barber chairs.
But instead, she held an impromptu rally Saturday on the salon’s front steps, telling a crowd outside through a bullhorn “What happened to ‘Home of the Free’? I don’t know where I live anymore.”
“I do have a lawyer and I am speaking to him," Missino said, “And I’m going to try to figure out how to open because we can’t stay closed.”
About 70 people had booked appointments for what would have been the shop’s reopening weekend, but Missino said she called each customer back to cancel the appointments after a last-minute decision Friday to reverse course.
“We wanted to go against this, today, but there’s too much pressure; this is bigger than our small shop,” said Chris Cifelli, the shop’s manager. “If this continues, there won’t be a Media; this town is all small businesses.”