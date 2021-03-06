Milton Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Activities Director Devin Heimbach started her new job one year ago just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“I would have never imagined being in a pandemic,” she said.
Nursing homes and rehabilitation centers which serve seniors and the most vulnerable have been in lockdown since March due to the global health crisis.
“Finding activities that engage the residents can be challenging, but throwing this extra barrier proved difficult for me,” said Heimbach, who planned one-on-one activities with residents at the Bedrock Care facilities rather than the typical large gatherings. “The residents depend on the staff and they’ve become like family to us.”
Longtime resident Kathleen Ulrich has been working on five-dimensional diamond art paintings which “keeps me busy and not so sad from being away from my family.”
Keeping residents engaged with activities and connected with family through technology has been the goal during the pandemic, said Leah Callaway, marketing and community relations director at Bedrock Care.
“They can’t do the same activities as before, but our residents have embraced technology and learning new things,” she said.
Rocco Parro, the interim administrator at RiverWoods Senior Living Community in Lewisburg said the facility and others like it are changing conceptions about personal care homes.
“This isn’t where people come to die,” he said. “It’s where they come to finish out the last years of their lives. People receive a continuum of care where they can age in place.”
That’s what drew Ann Weatherill and her mother, Betty, to Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village nearly eight years ago.
The pair moved into the independent living facility but Betty Weatherill soon had to move into the nursing care portion of the community.
In August, she died at the age of 100 and Ann Weatherill had to say goodbye through a window due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions.
“It was very difficult,” she said.
Weatherill said she moved to Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village so that she and her mother would be taken care of as they aged and their health failed.
“I’m not married. Who’s going to take care of me?” she said.
Despite the pandemic and the restrictions it has placed on the nursing home, Weatherill said she’s pleased with the way administrators have handled the situation and plans to stay.
“I’ve already bought into it,” she said.
Barbara and Ronald Baker move into a spacious three-bedroom home at the facility for the same purpose.
“When we’re not capable of independent living we can get nursing care,” he said.
“We consider it a gift to our children that they’ll never have to take care of us,” Barbara Baker said.
Jim Deibler and his wife, Ruth, moved from a large home in Mifflinburg to a two-bedroom cottage at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village for three years following his stroke.
They both signed up to volunteer at the nursing home but have been kept out during the pandemic.
“We’ve gotten to know the folks over there and have no qualms about what kind of care we’ll get,” he said.