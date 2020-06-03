Election officials across the Valley did not have significant issues with voters refusing to wear masks on Tuesday.
In Northumberland County, all voters were asked to wear a mask. If they refused, the workers were instructed to give them extra space until they finished voting. If they refused and cause trouble, workers were instructed to call 911.
While nothing escalated to bring in the authorities, one judge of elections at Rockefeller Township said five voters out of 371 refused to wear masks when they came into the polling station. David Reier, a judge of elections at Rockefeller Township since 2006, said they wanted to "make a statement" but Reier said they only inconvenienced their fellow voters because all other voters had to wait until those people were finished voting.
"All you did was make your neighbors angry, both workers and other voters that had to wait while you voted and we performed extra sanitation on your voting station," said Reier.
Reier said he was "unhappy" to have been put into the position.
"We wore masks all day and these people came in and refused," he said. "One lady said she had a mask on all day at work. I said, 'Why don't you put it on for 10 more minutes? They were there to make a statement. I don't know what good a statement like that will do."
Reier encouraged voters to wear masks or vote by mail in November.
"If you apply online, they will send you an email when they mail your ballot and another when they receive it," he said. "It will cost you the value of a stamp, probably less than the cost of driving to the polls."
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said nothing occurred that prompted a call to 911.
"I didn't hear anything else about mask problems, but I'm sure it did occur," said Schiccatano. "I'm sure there were people who didn't wear masks, but it wasn't an issue that was brought to my attention."
Schiccatano said he and Commissioner Joe Klebon traveled across the county for 12 hours on Tuesday visiting polls. With new voting machines, the COVID-19 crisis and key election employees resigning in the last three weeks, Schiccatano said he was happy with how the election turned out.
"It was one of the smoothest elections," he said. "We had so much cooperation from people who volunteered to help. It was gratifying to see that. It was really something."
Debbie J. Bilger, the election director of Snyder County, said there was one precinct in Chapman Township with a voter not wearing a mask. She said she was not made aware of any other occurrences.
"Voters were encouraged to wear masks, but not required," said Bilger.
Theresa Woodruff, chief voter registrar of Montour County, said no problems were reported in Montour County.
Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration in Union County, was unable to be reached.
