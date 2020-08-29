DANVILLE — Mark McCullough has been named Geisinger Health Plan's chief financial officer and chief operations officer.
"We are excited to welcome Mark to the Geisinger team," said GHP President Kurt Wroble. McCullough has 25 years of experience in pharmacy, managed care and health care industries.
McCullough previously worked at Humana Pharmacy Solutions as vice president/chief financial officer and served as interim president. At Humana, McCullough was responsible for finance and operations for Humana’s pharmacy benefit manager, which manages $27 billion in gross claims annually for 10 million Humana members. He also oversaw Humana’s mail-order operations, dispensing 42 million prescriptions annually.
Before his tenure at Humana, McCollough worked for Kindred Pharmacy Services/PharMerica Corp., Catholic Health Initiatives, D&R PharmaCare, Caretenders Health Corp. and Ernst & Young. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Louisville.