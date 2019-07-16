Snyder County could spend about $1.88 million expanding its offices into a building adjacent the courthouse in Middleburg.
The county purchased the former M&T Bank for $245,000 in October 2017 and received a $500,000 state grant to offset renovation costs to the 6,566-square-foot building.
The EADS Group of Lewistown is developing the plans, including figuring out which county offices will be best served in the new location, said company representative Peter Folen.
A public meeting with department leaders will be held in late July or early August.
"We want to make sure it's the best layout to serve the public. It's a step-by-step process," Folen said Tuesday. "We need to learn the programs, systems and equipment (of each department) to know what would be most efficient."
A new central public entrance serving both buildings will be added along with an elevator in the former bank that was vacant for two years before the county purchased the building.
Commissioner Lee Knepp said the tentative projected cost of the renovations is $1,885,200.
There is $700,000 set aside in the county budget for the work, but board Chairman Joe Kantz said he hopes to trim that pricetag by using county employees to do the demolition work.
"We have an experienced contractor on our staff," Kantz said.
Foren said his firm will take care to select durable furnishings without breaking the bank."We'll pick the furnishings and carpeting. It's not going to be the Taj Mahal, but we want the carpeting to last," said Folen.
The project will be put out to bid in January 2020, he said.