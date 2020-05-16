DANVILLE — Friendship Fire Co. Chief Ken Strausser pulled into the parking lot at LT Evans Restaurant Saturday afternoon and accepted a box of meals for his volunteer firefighters back at the station.
"I am just speechless," he said of the generosity of Montour County commissioners and row officers who paid for 1,330 meals to be given away to first responders working at Geisinger Medical Center, nursing homes, fire companies and other essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A lot of people get forgotten. This is nice."
The event was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and state Reps. John Gordner and Kurt Masser. No tax money was used to purchase the meals, Meuser said.
More than 4,000 meals have been given away to residents and first responders in five counties, including Columbia, Berks, Luzerne and Lebanon, with local officials footing the bill.
"It started with donations to food banks," said Meuser. "The lines were long and there clearly was a crisis."
In Columbia County, 600 people "who just needed a meal" were served, Gordner said.
Sue Meredick, a phlebotomist at Geisinger, picked up a meal for herself and her husband, Dave, who also works at Geisinger.
"This is wonderful," she said.