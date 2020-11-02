Election officials in Union and Snyder counties will abide by guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of State directing the segregation of all mail-in and civilian absentee ballots received in the three-day window post-election.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the three-day extension, allowing ballots to be received by mail after the polls close through 5 p.m. Friday. Though the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block it, some conservative justices indicated they could revisit the issue after the election.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar issued guidance directing local elections officials to segregate the late-arriving ballots, but also to count them, in the event the ballots are ruled invalid by the high court.
“We will follow the state guidelines for the process of post-election receipt of mail-in ballots,” Debbie Bilger, Snyder County’s election director, said.
Bilger reminded voters that mail-in and absentee ballots can be returned in-person at a special window at the Snyder County Courthouse in Middleburg from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber, chair of the county’s Board of Elections, said all votes received in the three-day post-election window will be segregated and stored separately as directed by the state.
“They’ll be counted next week unless the courts say otherwise,” Reber said.
Ballots received by mail on Tuesday, Election Day, would also be held aside and counted by, or at, the official count Friday.
“If they can’t get scanned on that day we will continue on until they’re all processed,” Union County elections Director Greg Katherman said.
Reber, after the meeting, clarified that those ballots would likely be counted Wednesday or Thursday.
Holly Brandon, director of elections in Montour County, said her staff wouldn’t begin counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday because the small staff would be committed to administering the election on Election Day.
“We are in here before 6 a.m. and won't leave until around midnight or possibly later. We have a small staff. We're stretched pretty thin as it is. As you know, physically, we are cramped. Too small to do too many tasks at once. Or at least do them well. Wednesday we start fresh and will proceed methodically until that task is done,” Brandon said.
Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said he expects county workers will process and count all votes received through the close of polls.
His advice to voters: “remain calm.”
“There’s a lot of contentiousness around the election. Go to the polls, vote and go home as normal,” Savidge said.