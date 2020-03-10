SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Prison inmates may soon be able to access an online law library.
Warden Shawn Cooper said the head of the county's Information Technology department has informed him it is possible to set up secure access to LexisNexis for inmates to do legal research.
"We've been told that inmates would not have Internet access," Cooper said.
The 137-bed facility outside Selinsgrove has law books available to inmates and Ann Stanton, a part-time employee whose job a few hours each weekday morning is to conduct legal online searches for them.
Over the years, however, inmates have torn pages out of the law books and they have become frustrated with not being able to get the information quickly, Cooper said.
"They're entitled to do legal research. The security of the system is my only concern," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
The county commissioners are also supportive of the plan to permit inmates the use of the LexisNexis site for legal research as long as they are unable to do non-legal searches.
"If we can limit it to just legal material it's fine," said Commissioner Joe Kantz.
Cooper said he hopes to have the site available for inmate use in a few weeks.