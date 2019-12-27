LEWISBURG — Old, unwanted cellphones, radios, cameras, printers and televisions will go from collecting dust to funding scholarships and programs for children.
The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley will be collecting the electronics 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday in Weis Markets parking lot in Lewisburg.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support scholarships and local children’s programs, including Setebaid, a camp for diabetic children in Winfield, according to Kiwanis member Patsy Marra.
“We’re always looking for opportunities” to support the community, he said.
The electronics fundraiser began in 2017, when Marra realized there was an opportunity for the club to raise money.
“I used to take my recyclables to the prison in Lewisburg and thought maybe people didn’t know about it. What do they do with their unwanted electronics?” he said.
About $1,000 has been raised at each annual event, he said.
Residents can drop off items for fees, ranging from $7 for cell phones, small radios and other handheld devices, to $10 for laptops, cameras, game consoles, printers and televisions under 30 inches and $35 for large televisions and entertainment centers.
No items containing CRTs or freon will be accepted.
The recycled items are taken to the State Correctional Institution at Schuylkill where inmates salvage the material. SCI Lewisburg stopped accepting the items about a year ago so Kiwanis has been sending the items to the Schuylkill prison.
According to the Kiwanis Club Facebook page, this year’s event may be the last since the federal Bureau of Prisons will no longer take outside donations.
Marra said in the event the prison stops accepting recyclables they will look for alternatives.
Finding them is becoming increasingly difficult since January 2018 when China stopped accepting many types of recyclables, according to The Associated Press.
About $5.6 billion worth of scrap each year was being shipped from the U.S. to China before the policy change, said Robin Wiener, president of the nonprofit Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries.
In 2018, the amount of scrap fell to $3.5 billion, she said.