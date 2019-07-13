At age 18, John Elsasser started a job at Wood-Mode and stayed for 42 years until May when the Kreamer custom cabinet manufacturing plant was shut down by owners who were unable to keep it running.
"One more year and I would have retired," 60-year-old Elsasser said.
Out of a job for the first time, the Mount Pleasant Mills man sent out about 20 applications for work and got one interview before taking the first job offered.
It was a maintenance position at a Lewisburg company that offered two-thirds the pay he had been making.
"I needed a job so I took it," said Elsasser, admitting his worry that at his age it would be impossible to find work that paid as well as the sanding job he held at Wood-Mode. "It's easier to start over at 18 than 60."
"He was just depressed," said fiance Rose Forry who also lost her job at Wood-Mode along with Elsasser and 936 other employees on May 13.
Forry took a second-shift position at St. Martin Cabinetry in Cressona, Schuylkill County, and suggested Elsasser apply as well.
Three days into his janitorial job, Elsasser quit and accepted a job at St. Martin from Dennis Buck, a former Wood-Mode plant manager who was hired as a manager at the Cressona plant a week after the Kreamer company shutdown.
"He's the best sander and I needed one. It's a win-win situation," Buck said.
Elsasser and Forry will soon be working together on the same shift, taking a van provided by their new employer from Selinsgrove to Cressona each workday.
"It's different, but I'm satisfied," he said after exiting the van following a day's work clutching the same metal lunch box he's had for more than three decades. "I have an ease of mind now."