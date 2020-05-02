SHAMOKIN DAM — Joe Moore and Mike Jones of Fort Myers, Florida, arrived at the Econo Lodge in Snyder County for a one-night stay on their way to Upstate New York to deliver a rather unusual cargo.
Inside their truck were thousands of live bees and barrels of honey.
“I haven’t really seen anything different while we are out traveling,” said Moore, 58. “I mean the travel is a lot smoother. There are not as many cars on the road.”
Moore, who works for Charles L. Moore Farms, in Alva, Florida, said all the hotels he has stayed at while traveling these past two months have been extra clean.
“I take it seriously and I am sure there are hot spots but we have not run into that,” he said. “I know I wouldn’t want to get COVID-19.”
Hotels across Pennsylvania that have remained open during the pandemic have been vigilant with customer safety by not placing guests in side-by-side rooms, practicing social distancing in open areas and cleaning surfaces frequently.
Guests at the 81-room Country Inn and Suites in Lewisburg are being spread apart and when they depart, the room is left empty for seven days, said General Manager Jennifer Vargo.
“We’re not sending staff in to clean the rooms right away” for the protection of housekeeping workers, she said. “We’re doing a lot of extra cleaning and disinfecting.”
Hotel housekeeping employee Jessica Camp said her work routine is generally the same, but with the added use of gloves and masks.
She admits to being a “little nervous” when she sees people not wearing masks around the hotel but plans to continue working.
Jones, 45, said parts of Florida did not change any protocols over the past two months. “I mean we see some things like fewer cars out on the road but really nothing changed that much for us in Florida,” he said.
“The hotels we are staying at have been clean and we usually are in one night and gone the next day.”
Moore and Jones both said they are taking precautions as they enter New York but because of their jobs, not too many people tend to come near them.
“We are beekeepers, so people stay away anyway,” Moore joked.
On Wednesday, Nancy and Allan Herr, of South Carolina, said they were on their way to visit their grandchildren in Ohio, but stopped in Pennsylvania to visit friends.
“We stayed in two different hotels and both were very clean,” Nancy Herr, 67, said. “I brought a lot of my own products to clean as well but I was surprised at how clean the rooms were. I was also surprised to see so many people at the hotels.”
Alan Herr, 68, agreed.
“My wife is always cleaning anyway,” he said. “So even a year ago, if we traveled she would always reclean a room we were staying in. This whole COVID-19 is alarming and makes you not want to travel, but at my age I’m not going to live in fear. We will take any precautions we have to, and maybe drive a few extra hours instead of stopping, but I won’t stop doing what we like to do. Actually, we are driving extra hours anyway because nothing is open.”
Vargo expects the hotel experience will be forever changed as a result of the pandemic.
“I think things will be different,” said Varga, who anticipates guests will be more aware of the health practices being taken by hotel staff. “We will wear gloves and masks when we check people in.”