The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) on Monday released its preliminary report and recommendations for Election Code reforms.
County officials raised concerns for months prior to the November election that if they were unable to begin processing the expected volume of absentee and mail-in ballots before Election Day, they would have very real challenges in providing timely results in a highly contested and visible presidential election.
"We felt it was necessary to send two main priorities to the Legislature on which to act," said Joe Kantz, the chairman of Snyder County Board of Commissioners who serves as the co-chair of the association's Election Reform Committee. "As commissioners, we don't get to make the laws on elections, but we do have to implement everything required by the legislation."
The top priority is for counties to have more time — a total of seven days — to pre-canvass mail-in ballots and move the deadline for mail-in ballot applications back to 15 days prior to an election.
“These two priorities alone could resolve a significant portion of the challenges counties experienced in 2020,” said Indiana County commissioner and CCAP Elections Reform Committee chair Sherene Hess.
Kantz said the changes would reduce the chance of voter disenfranchisement and give election staff adequate time to process the ballots.
"I'm not a fan of the mail-in ballots personally but if the Legislature doesn't get rid of them, these changes need to happen in order to make elections more efficient and reduce the chance for logistical jams," he said.
Despite the challenges in 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Act 77, which permitted voters to apply for a mail-in ballot up to seven days before the election, "counties continued to uphold their responsibility to deliver fair, secure and successful elections,” said Butler County commissioner and CCAP President Kevin Boozel. “But counties have also learned a great deal from our experiences on the front lines, and we have identified a number of areas where we can work with the General Assembly and administration to improve the Election Code and our elections processes.”
Hess said county officials should be involved in the discussion of elected reform since it is their responsibility to administer local elections.
“Running elections should be about making sure that our systems are secure and accurate and that our voters can have confidence that every properly cast vote will count,” said Boozel. “Every level of government has a stake in assuring our elections are secure, fair and accurate, and we look forward to working with our state partners on this important topic.”