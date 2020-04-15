SHAMOKIN DAM — Another free mask distribution to help curb the spread of coronavirus will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the former KMart parking lot.
The fabric masks will be handed out precisely at noon in a drive-through style.. Anyone who shows up beore 11:45 a.m. will be asked to leave and return, said Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman.
At a similar event last Saturday, all 300 masks were distributed 15 minutes before the giveaway was scheduled.
Recipients are asked to take only one mask per family member.
The mask distribution event for the general public is sponsored by the United Way and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"Volume requests" of masks for agencies and organizations may be made by visiting https://ppeforcentralpa.weebly.com/request-ppe.html?fbclid=IwAR2ccxBDwiuTFJ0Rxew9qDXDdD4fEbmd4Ry0zlZNpQ6P9k7qKlt-944WWSM
The United Way is also working with oncology providers to distribute masks to cancer patients and family members.
Anyone interested in making or donating masks may email admin@gsvuw.org.
— MARCIA MOORE