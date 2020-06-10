Outdoor recreation-based businesses can reopen with restrictions following new guidance issued by the Wolf administration Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the state announced three new COVID-19 cases in the Valley.
Wolf said businesses that offer mountain biking, outdoor mini golf, go carts, rock climbing, paintball, horse riding, tennis, archery or shooting, and similar activities can resume operation.
Those businesses must keep their indoor spaces off-limits to the public except for restrooms, ticketing and entry.
They must also prevent customers from congregating at entry gates, kiosks and concession stands, officials said.
New cases
The state Department of Health announced two new cases in Snyder County and one new case in Union County on Wednesday.
The confirmed cases were three of 410 cases added to the state total of 76,846. Northumberland and Montour counties had no additional cases reported within the past 24 hours.
State health officials confirmed another 48 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the past day, pushing the statewide total to 6,062 since the state began tracking cases March 6. According to the report, 4,199 of the state's deaths have been tied to one of 618 nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania.
State Department of Health officials estimate 71 percent of patients have recovered.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
There have now been 398 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 211 in Northumberland County, 75 in Union, 59 in Snyder and 53 in Montour. Six people in the Valley have died as a result of COVID-19 since early March.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to go green on Friday.
Statewide, there are now 990 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 211 on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 16,309 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,845 cases among employees, for a total of 19,154 at 618 distinct facilities.
Approximately 5,837 of the total cases are in health care workers.