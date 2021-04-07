KRATZERVILLE — When Brenda Gaugler walked into her restaurant, Country Creamery, Monday afternoon and found a broken door, ice cream and candies splattered on the floor and screens slashed, she was saddened.
The response from the community lifted her spirits when about a dozen people, some strangers, responded after the closure of the Route 204 restaurant due to the vandalism was posted on Facebook.
"People showed up to help clean up," said Mike Corman, the restaurant's specialty treat maker.
The assistance meant Country Creamer was able to reopen Tuesday morning, he said.
State police are investigating the vandalism that Corman said involved someone breaking into the eatery sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday and causing about $2,000 in damage. Gaugler discovered the restaurant in tatters and a lot of product spilled onto the floor and theft of an undisclosed amount of cash when she arrived to get ready to open the restaurant later in the afternoon.
"It was the first Monday we were going to open since the fall. A lot of people were looking forward to it," he said.
— MARCIA MOORE