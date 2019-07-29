MONROE TOWNSHIP — Construction of a 6,000-square-foot retail plaza on the site of the former Tedd's Landing restaurant is on track for completion this fall, owner Denise Skotedis said.
The construction began in June following the demolition of the family-owned restaurant that operated for 52 years at the intersection of Routes 11 and 15 before it closed in December 2014.
Skotedis Family Limited Partnership is developing the mixed-use retail plaza and will be leasing the three spaces once the work is completed.
There has been some interest, but so far no deals, said Skotedis, who is working with a real estate agent to market the space.
— MARCIA MOORE