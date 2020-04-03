Twelve more people died in Pennsylvania from COVID-19, pushing the total to 102, and the state recorded it's second consecutive day of at least 1,000 new cases on Friday.
As state and federal officials recommended all citizens wear masks while out in public, Valley hospitals instituted mandatory masking policies in their facilities and essential businesses operating during the statewide stay-at-home order continued to implement new measures to keep workers and customers safe.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
According to data released from the state health department, there were 1,404 new confirmed cases across the state, pushing the statewide total to 8,420. There are cases in 63 of 67 counties and all confirmed cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, according to state health officials.
There are now 31 cases in the four Valley counties. Montour's number of confirmed cases increased by one to 16, and Northumberland's remained steady at 8. There are now four cases in Snyder County, including the region's only death, and three cases in Union County.
There have been 53,695 negative tests across the state.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. The entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
New hospital rules
Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital announced mandatory masking policies for employees, patients and visitors on Friday.
Geisinger's policy starts today. Evangelical's starts Monday. Both health care organizations said the masks will be provided.
Anyone entering Evangelical facilities will also have their temperature screened.
Hours at Evangelical’s alternative COVID-19 testing site changed, effective Monday. The test site will now operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The change reduces hours of operation but extends the site's availability to seven days a week. The site is located at Plaza 15 behind McCann School of Business.
Visiting restrictions tightened under Evangelical’s latest directives.
Patients arriving at the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion for Imaging and Laboratory services will no longer be allowed to be escorted by a visitor. Exceptions will include patients in wheelchairs, those who need assistance walking, children under the age of 18, and any patient with cognitive impairment. In those situations, one visitor is allowed with the patient and cannot be showing any signs of illness.
The same restrictions apply to Urgent Care and all outpatient offices.
Visitation to the Emergency Department are no longer permitted. Anyone accompanying a patient to the Emergency Department will be asked to wait outside in their vehicle.
Visitation has also been limited to one parent for any patient under age 18.
Geisinger announced similar increased visitation restrictions on Thursday.
Susquehanna commencement delayed
Susquehanna University delayed its commencement until Aug. 9, university officials said Friday afternoon. Degrees will still be conferred on May 13, the original date.
Bucknell University postponed its graduation from May 17 to July 19 and still plans to issue degrees on May 18. Bloomsburg University postponed its graduation until August. Penn State also postponed its spring commencement and has not set a new date.
Weis, Walmart improve safety
Weis Markets is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters within seven days, according to a news release from the company. Weis also has ordered plastic face shields, reusable face masks, disposable surgical masks and latex gloves for its associates.
“We are immensely grateful to our associates who are starting their days early and finishing late,” said Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “They have risen to the occasion to serve our customers during the most demanding of times. We are extremely proud of them.”
Walmart, on Friday, said it will begin limiting the number of customers in its stores beginning today.
Stores will limit occupancy to roughly 20 percent of its normal capacity, according to a news release. Five people per 1,000-square feet of store space will be allowed into the store. Single-entry lines will be set up and once its capacity has been reached, people will be allowed in on a one-out, one-in basis.