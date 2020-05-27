A Pennsylvania state lawmaker said Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent the past two weeks in isolation. Rep. Andrew Lewis, R-Dauphin, said in a statement that other members and staff he was in contact with also self-isolated.
Also on Wednesday, Pennsylvania saw increases in both new cases and deaths while Weis Markets officials announced extended hours, the reopening of delis and the resumption of immunization services at store pharmacies.
Lewis said he kept his positive test a secret out of consideration for his family and others who may have been exposed. He had a fever for a day and a brief cough, but has fully recovered and completed a quarantine period, he said.
Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, who sits in front of Lewis in the House chamber, said he was notified of the potential exposure by the human resources department on May 21, shortly after testifying at a legislative committee meeting.
Diamond said he also isolated himself for two weeks from the date of his exposure to Lewis, on May 14. Diamond said two others with seats near Lewis’ also were notified. Diamond said he has not experienced any symptoms.
House Democrats reacted to the news with outrage.
“From the timeline we’ve been provided, and we still have questions about that, we believe that the Republican leadership at least has known about this probable diagnosis for at least a week. And they failed to tell us anything,” caucus spokesman Bill Patton said.
The House has been holding session under special rules that allow representatives to cast votes without being in the Capitol.
113 deaths across state
Pennsylvania saw higher numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths than in recent days in the latest round of data released by the state Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday.
State health officials confirmed 113 new deaths, up 100 from Tuesday's total of 13. The new deaths announced Wednesday push the state death toll to 5,265. There were no local deaths in the latest release.
On several occasions, officials have said sharp increases in deaths are attributed to data reconciliation and may have occurred over a two-week period, not necessarily in the previous 24 hours.
The state also announced 780 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the 17th day in a row with fewer than 1,000 cases. There have now been 69,417 cases across the state and 62 percent of those who have tested positive have recovered.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
There were another six new cases announced locally, five in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County. There have now been 327 cases in the Valley: 182 in Northumberland County, 56 in Union, 50 in Montour and 39 in Snyder.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 18 that will move into the "green" phase on May 29. On Tuesday, he announced that Centre County, which was not part of the announcement last Friday, will also go green this week.
Statewide, there are now 1,483 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — a decrease of 135 since Tuesday — including 333 on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,538 cases among employees, for a total of 17,518 at 596 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's deaths, 3,469 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Weis Markets lifting some restrictions
Weis Markets stores have extended operating hours and Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery availability, reopened delis with safety measures and resumed all pharmacy immunization programs.
Weis stores will be open an extra hour each evening, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release sent by the grocery store chain Wednesday.
“In Pennsylvania, the designated shopping time for seniors and those with compromised immune systems remains on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., the same day a 10 percent senior discount is offered on more than 6,000 Weis brand items,” Weis officials said.
Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery has been extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Customers using in-store delis will notice social distancing markers and signage indicating separate order and pick up areas at the counter.
Immunizations for pneumonia, shingles, meningitis, tetanus/diphtheria/whooping cough, flu and hepatitis A and B have resumed in store pharmacies with additional safety precautions.
Since the outbreak, Weis has taken several steps to make customers and workers safe. The company has required workers to wear face coverings, screened workers for fevers, added sneeze guards at all registers, limited number of customers, temporarily closed self-serve stations like those for salads, soups and bakery items, and added increased cleaning and sanitizing measures.