Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller credits the Regional Response Health Collaborative program with saving lives of long-term care facilities residents and staff and is calling on the federal government to continue funding the effort.
The program was established with $175 million in late July to provide clinical, operational and educational support to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities facing or preparing to address outbreaks of COVID-19 through Dec. 1. The program has since been extended through the end of December, but Miller said it needs to remain available longer and extended to other intermediate, drug and alcohol rehab facilities.
"We are heading into what may be a real dangerous winter and flu season. All of us are very concerned this program could disappear when we need it most," she said, describing the rapid response teams leading the effort as "actually saving lives."
More than 127,000 Pennsylvanians live in nearly 2,000 nursing homes, assisted-living residences, personal care homes and private intermediate care facilities.
The state has teamed up with 11 health systems, including Geisinger which is providing COVID-19 prevention and mitigation assistance to facilities in NorthCentral Pennsylvania.
Since July, Geisinger has sent rapid response teams composed of physicians, nurses and clinicians to more than 50 long-term care facilities, said Janet Tomcavage, executive vice president and chief nurse executive.
The focus is on isolating any residents with COVID-19, assisting with testing and contact tracing, making sure that staffing and inventory of personal protection equipment (PPE) are adequate and the staff approach to infection-control is properly carried out.
"We observe staff going in and out of residence rooms," said Tomcavage of the visits that could last up to a week at a facility. "Our goal is to create a collaborative relationship and put into place best practices... to get through this pandemic."