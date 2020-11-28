MIDDLEBURG — A McClure pair face charges for allowing minors to drink and buying tobacco for them during an Oct. 23 incident.
Police obtained video footage of multiple children under the age of 15 consuming alcoholic beverages and using a vape device at 35 W. Ohio St., McClure, while Timothy Mitch, 32, and Danita Morris, 34, were in residence. According to police documents, Mitch allowed the underage party to go on and bought tobacco products for minors.
Both Mitch and Norris are charged with conspiracy, corruption of minors, furnishing alcohol to minors and sale of tobacco.
