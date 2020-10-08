SUNBURY — Sales at Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC shot up at the start of the health pandemic in March as more people stayed home and brewed their own coffee and teas.
Between March and April, the company produced 225,000 pounds of specialty coffee, more than double the usual monthly output, owner Andrew Oakes said.
"We kept the machines running for six weeks," said Oakes who hired eight temporary workers to meet the demand.
Demand was particularly high during the shutdown when people were ordering online and unable to visit local coffee shops.
"Now the cafe is in people's houses," said Oakes.
Since starting his company in an incubator in 2009, Oakes has expanded to producing coffee and tea K-cups, loose-leaf tea and in the past week began selling his specialty coffee in Boscov's stores.
"I'm delighted we've been able to do some business with a local company," said Boscov's Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov.
All 48 Boscov's stores carry an 18-pack of Fresh Roasted Coffee's top eight flavors, he said.
"There's a lot of stiff competition out there, but I'd love to see this brand grow," said Boscov.
Fresh Roasted Coffee marketing director John Helwig said he's been receiving a couple of calls a week from companies interested in a partnership.
"We starting to get noticed by other companies," he said.
Oakes hopes to capture more of the tea market by branching out into bagged tea.
He expects tea sales to continue rising as more people focus on health.
He purchased equipment to produce tea bags from Argentina in February, but the pandemic barred the machine assemblers from traveling from South America.
Anxious to get the machine in operation, Oakes' son, Ethan, and nephew, Nick, began building it in August with help from Argentinians via Skype.
"There was a little bit of a language barrier, but they got it done," Oakes said.