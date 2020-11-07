The 2020 holiday shopping season will look like no other as consumers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local business owners and experts.
Many large retailers, including Walmart and Kohls, have already announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving and opening early on Black Friday. Some retailers like Walmart and Amazon have already started rolling out deals throughout November.
Holiday shopping will increase even more this year, said Jimmy Chen, an assistant professor of management at Bucknell University.
"The obvious trend is the tendency of people wanting to buy things online," said Chen. "It's an even stronger push with COVID now. People are staying at home for their work. We used to see online peaks on weekends, but people are staying home and shopping every day. Online shopping is going up and up."
The category of what people will buy will be different as well, shifting from clothing or dine-out gift cards in previous years to at-home items, electronics or kitchen gadgets, said Chen.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed "going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving" as a high-risk activity, and listed "shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday" as a low-risk activity.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) launched a "Shop Safe, Shop Early" campaign to encourage consumers to take advantage of early deals, avoid last-minute shopping crowds and shop online.
In total, consumers plan to spend $997.79 on gifts, holiday items such as decorations and food, and additional "non-gift" purchases for themselves and their families, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
While overall spending in these categories is down by about $50 from last year, nearly all ($45) of the decrease comes from consumers’ hesitation to use seasonal sales and promotions to buy other, non-gift purchases for themselves and their families, according to NRF.
Even still, consumer spending on gifts is on par with last year, decreasing by only about $8, while per-person spending on other holiday items like decorations is up slightly. Expected spending remains significantly higher than the 5-year average for both those categories. The holiday season is top of mind, with 42 percent saying they plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of October and another 41 percent in November, according to NRF.
Chen said the information he has seen shows an expected increase in holiday shopping, but it's hard to predict without knowing where state restrictions will go. People may also be jobless or use their savings to purchase gifts.
"Everything is so unpredictable these days," said Chen. "There is pent up demand, people have been locked up for so long, they may want to do crazy shopping and use the holiday season to buy more stuff."
Local hours extended
Tom Beiter, the owner of Beiter's Department Store at 491 Mill St., Danville, said the store is never open early on Black Friday weekend, but hours will be extended until Christmas. Instead of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, he will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
"For us, with our broad base of merchandise, it will be a typical or better-than-normal holiday shopping season," said Beiter. "Since we went green and reopened, we're finding that people are sticking closer to home. We have been OK since we reopened. I attribute that to people avoiding destination shopping like malls."
Beiter's will have sales in line with previous years, but "nothing out of the box, unusual or extraordinary," he said. "In terms of sales and bargains, I anticipate this year to be the same as other years."
Cindy Krebs, who opened Leslie's Closet at 325 Market St., Lewisburg, in July, after 35 years in teaching, said people are hesitant to come out and shop, but she expects it to get better in the new year.
"I stopped purchasing clothing on Oct. 31," she said. "I am dedicated to selling the merchandise I have in stock. I am nervous, but I think people in this area are supportive of local hometown shopping."
Krebs said she extended her hours of operation in November during the week to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will add an extra hour of shopping on Saturday for December at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Our prices are already low since we're a second-hand store," she said. "If I have an overstock in December, I may offer a 10 to 15 percent discount."
Unsure what to expect
Susquehanna Valley Mall Marketing Manager Sharon Leonard said she isn't sure what to expect this holiday season. Due to the guidelines, the holiday parade and entertainment will not be permitted, and she said the capacity restrictions could change before the end of the month.
"I think we'll have people shopping," said Leonard. "Maybe it won't be as busy as previous shopping seasons. We anticipate that people will still want to be out, and want to still feel like it's the holiday. The mall will be decorated, and the mall will have music."
The mall will open at 7 a.m. Black Friday and close at 8 p.m. The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, she said.
The mall will maintain all COVID guidelines that are already in place: masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions. Leonard said it's been discussed to have a controlled capacity with someone standing at entrances to let people in and out, but that's not in place at this time.
Derrick Backer, the executive director of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI), predicts that Sunbury and the surrounding areas will not see a drop in holiday shoppers.
"I don't think people will go on major shopping days as in years past," he said. "I see a more spread out effort and not just the day before or last-minute shopping. It will be more strategic for shoppers."
The recommendations in place from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NRF about doing more online shopping this year is only good for large retailers, said Backer.
"When you're talking small town, mom and pop stores, it's not feasible to have a robust online effort for some of the businesses," he said. "It takes a lot of money to run those websites as efficiently as they want, some platforms take a percentage of it and every dollar counts right now for those small businesses. They won't be able to do it (online shopping) on the type of scale that large retailers can. It's not feasible or realistic."
SRI is hosting a Late Night Shoppers event on Dec. 3. If a business wishes to be included in the advertising for this event, they must complete an application by Nov. 13.
Peggy Snyder, of Avis, and Belinda Moyer, of Oval, traveled to Danville for shopping on Thursday. They normally start holiday shopping early and wrap it all up by Thanksgiving.
"(Beiters) has such a variety," said Moyer. "You find things. You come not looking for anything and you browse and find all kinds of stuff."
Small businesses will go out of business if they're not patronized by shoppers, they said.
Pat Anderson, of Jersey Shore, went to the mall on Thursday to shop at Boscov's. She will be shopping for her grandchildren and nieces and nephews this year.
"I'm done (shopping) before Black Friday. I don't do Black Friday," said Anderson. "The crowds do not do well for me."