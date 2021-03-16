Geisinger is seeing "tremendous demand for outpatient services for psychiatry and therapy" over the last year, according to Dawn Zeiger, the associate vice president for psychiatry at Geisinger
Students at Line Mountain School District said they have benefited from having group sessions. During the week of March 8, mental health professionals Amanda Snyder and Trystanne Toczylousky led different age groups in the middle/high school in a discussion about how their mental health has been impacted by the pandemic.
One year after COVID-19 in Pennsylvania caused statewide shutdowns and thousands of cases, Zeiger said the hospital system has an average of 7,900 visits per month in 2020 compared to 5,900 visits a month in 2019. Seventy-three percent of mental health appointments are being conducted through telemedicine.
But, she said, there's hope for the future.
"We are in a mental health surge during COVID; we anticipate that demand for services to continue," said Zeiger. "When you're in the middle of a crisis, you're working on adrenaline. We're at a point where we're full and we have to find a way to treat our community in more innovative ways. We anticipate this for another 18 months as people steady themselves for the future. As people re-enter society, they'll be wondering if it's safe to re-engage."
One challenge of providing mental health care in the time of COVID is rural settings with limited access to technology and high-speed internet, she said.
"Kids are doing Zoom calls with teachers and trying to have a visit for therapy," said Zeiger. "It's hard to support all that. That's a real barrier."
It has also allowed Geisinger to outsource providers in other areas in other states. The next step is continuing to build capacity, develop more bandwidth at Geisinger and invest in care through telemedicine, she said.
"The pandemic has proved we can do it successfully and recruit nationally," said Zeiger.
The Kaiser Family Foundation reported that "during the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, a share that has been largely consistent, up from one in ten adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019."
A KFF Health Tracking Poll from July 2020 also found that "many adults are reporting specific negative impacts on their mental health and well-being, such as difficulty sleeping (36%) or eating (32%), increases in alcohol consumption or substance use (12%), and worsening chronic conditions (12%), due to worry and stress over the coronavirus. As the pandemic wears on, ongoing and necessary public health measures expose many people to experiencing situations linked to poor mental health outcomes, such as isolation and job loss."
"Locally, even though we have increased capacity, the demand has increased significantly," said Zeiger. "There are more and more requests for services and patients are waiting longer than they previously were to engage in care."
The increase in services is largely due to social isolation. Adults and students pre-pandemic were able to leverage community support through churches, schools or small groups, but many of those are on hiatus, leading to people who might not have needed mental health services before now seeking more formal treatment, said Zeiger.
"Those normal social supports are not in play when there are social distancing and a pandemic," she said.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year but only 43.8 percent of U.S. adults with mental illness received treatment in 2019. Telemedicine has helped remove the stigma of seeking help because some people can't bring themselves to walk through the door in a physical space, said Zeiger.
"Walking through the door takes bravery," said Zeiger. "If you remove that barrier, you're removing one stigma."
Group sessions at Line Mountain
On March 11, four seventh-grade students talked about how they have been feeling, what healthy strategies they have used or will use to feel better, and then decorated a large mural with positive things from their life.
"Some of the last year has been sad, some of it's been happy," said Lydia Shaffer, 12, of Sunbury. "Sometimes my family is a wreck. I wish it would get better."
Kylie Lenig, 12, of Herndon, said she had intense fear and constant worry about worst-case scenarios.
Some of the students talked about playing with their pets, cooking healthy meals, exercise and expressing themselves through arts and crafts as ways to cope in a healthy manner.
"There was a lot of anxiety for sure initially with the unknown, what was going to happen, how long we wouldn't be in school, if we would come back for the fall," said Snyder. "I'm glad that all worked out. That helped when kids saw hope in that by coming back even with the masks."
Many students were anxious about coming back, but the vaccine distribution and places opening again have helped alleviate some of those worries, said Snyder.
Toczylousky said it's important to have group sessions.
"They're not the only ones feeling this way," she said. "That's why we like to have them share what they write. It also helps them deal with how they're feeling. If they don't know how to deal with it, their problems or anxiety might get worse."
Line Mountain offers group sessions, meditation sessions and one-on-one sessions, depending on the age group and individual, said Snyder.
Report highlights need
A lack of resources, long wait times and insurance issues are just some of the challenges for youth mental health. Using data from Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way released the Addressing Youth Mental Health in Rural Central Pennsylvania report in January 2020. The report showed that youth in rural areas are 1.8 times more likely to take their own life and nearly 40 percent of youth in the Valley feel sad or depressed most days. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to address issues surrounding mental health, especially since any updates this year to the data are likely only to increase the numbers, according to GSV United Way President/CEO Joanne Troutman.
Troutman anticipates that an update to the United Way report will be available by the end of the year. She expects the numbers to be higher.
Children’s Mental Health Program Specialist William Brecker and mental health director Joe Laposky, both of Northumberland County Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Services, said the referrals for children and adolescents in need of mental health services are down, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.
From 2016 to 2019, they averaged 590 referrals a year. Last year was 390. Most of the referrals come from the school system. The kids are not physically in school, the schools do not have an opportunity to identify kids with behavioral or mental health needs, said Brecker.