The onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic last March clouded expectations for the 2020 season at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Northumberland County.
Business boomed when the off-road vehicle park reopened after a 6-week hiatus, a signal of what was to come: more visitors and more revenue than ever before.
“This (2020) was the record year for what the AOAA has done. It blew away 2019,” Dave Porzi, operations director, said.
Located just outside Shamokin, the park sold a combined 28,453 passes in 2020, up more than 36% from the year prior. Passes are sold from one-day access to a full year. At 904 sold, yearlong pass sales nearly doubled. Overall sales totals surpassed $912,000, another record.
By many measures, interest in outdoor recreation swelled during the pandemic and in the Valley, the AOAA isn’t alone in that experience.
Data collected from digital counters used to track the use of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail showed a 70% increase in 2020. The trail stretches 9 miles between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s planning and economic development director, said usage grew from 85% to 100% in parts of the summer and fall.
John Showers, a member of the rail-trail authority, often accesses the trail at the trailhead in Vicksburg. It became a popular gathering spot during the pandemic not just to get on the trail but to simply meet friends or relax.
“We’ve always said the trail would prove itself and I think in COVID it sure did,” Showers said.
According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, state park attendance increased from 37 million in 2019 to more than 46.9 million in 2020, up almost 27%.
Michael Crowley, manager, R.B. Winter State Park, said attendance at the state park in Union County nearly 18%, from 149,176 to 175,858 visitors. The lake, picnic areas, trails and campgrounds were all heavily used.
The campground was full each weekend while weekday capacity averaged about 75%, he said. With that came new campers with brand new gear, bicycles and kayaks, Crowley noticed.
It also brought about increased maintenance. Dumpsters filled faster than ever, necessitating twice-weekly trash pickups. There seemed never a good time to cut grass as there was hardly any downtime, Crowley said. More people using the restrooms meant more items flushed into the sewer system including towelettes and wipes that even if marketed as flushable would frequently jam the system.
“It was a maintenance nightmare,” Crowley said. “This park is definitely loved but it’s not over-loved. There were definitely other parks that were considerably overused and worn out. That luckily wasn’t us.”
“I’m savoring the cold and ice right now. I know in a couple months we’ll be back at it,” Crowley said.
Though McLaughlin said 2020 was likely the trail’s busiest year, revenue sunk. Operations are funded, in part, through a tax collected on hotel bookings made in Union County. The pandemic crushed that sector. As a result, the trail authority collected $106,468 in tax receipts compared to $172,050 in 2019, a 38% drop. That's tempered hopes of the authority to build out a trail network, Showers said.
John Zimmerman’s family last year relocated their bicycle business, Brookside Bikes, from their Forest Hill farm to a retail shop along the trail in Mifflinburg. He said more people seem to be riding bikes than in the recent past. Hybrid bikes, made for road and trail use, proved especially popular.
Industry experts have noted a lack of bicycle stock for several reasons beyond interest. Zimmerman said in his experience, it was even harder to stock some parts than bicycles: standard tire tubes and kickstands among them. He expects it to be more challenging in 2021 and advises anyone in the market for a new bike to move fast. This January has been his busiest in his shop’s history. Waiting until the weather shifts to warmer days isn’t a good idea, he said.
“The sooner they look the better off they’ll be,” Zimmerman said.”It’s going to be really hard to get a bike.”
