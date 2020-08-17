By Joe Sylvester
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University freshman Jacob Rockoff already knew his roommate, Joshua Abney — and about 30 other new students — even before moving to campus on Sunday.
They all met on Zoom or other chat sites, some through the university.
Still, Jacob, of Kennett Square, said, “I was getting a lot of nerves moving in because of the pandemic.”
But when he saw the precautions the university was taking, people on campus wearing masks, even signs directing traffic flow one way on stairs, he felt better about it.
Another precaution affecting him personally — he was going to a hotel paid for by the university to stay the night on Sunday, rather than in his room, because the results of his saliva test had not come back yet.
Joshua, of Lewisburg, said he also had concerns moving into the dorm because of the COVID risk, especially because an aunt has a pre-existing condition, but he is following all of the protocol, including wearing a mask.
Parents and freshmen moving onto campus on Sunday seemed pleased with the precautions the university has taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading on campus.
Those precautions include reopening in phases. On Thursday, about 200 student leaders and employees returning to campus followed by 597 freshmen and 19 transfer students who will begin in-person classes Aug. 24. About 400 seniors are scheduled to arrive Sept. 5 and begin in-person classes Sept. 7. About 900 sophomores and juniors return Sept. 19 and 20.
An estimated 200 students chose against coming to campus and will study remotely, Student Life Vice President Susan Lantz told the newspaper last week. Less than 1 percent of the first-year students and returning students have chosen to either defer admission or take a leave of absence until the spring.
All students are being tested for COVID-19 before being allowed on campus, and the university is cleaning and disinfecting buildings, reducing classroom sizes to 40 percent occupancy and erecting several tents without walls for use as outdoor classrooms, dining and meeting spaces.
The university also will frequently test its wastewater system to check for COVID-19.
The school also has erected signs directing people which door or stairway to use, which side of the hallways to walk, where to stand in line and reminders to wear masks, wash hands thoroughly and be on the lookout for signs of the coronavirus.
“I honestly think Susquehanna has been doing a fantastic job keeping us informed,” said Amy Carr, whose daughter Emily was moving in to Reed Hall.
She said Emily, like other high school seniors, spent the latter part of her senior year online and didn’t want to take her first semester in college all online.
“She hated it,” said Amy Carr. “We were blessed having decent internet. She just didn’t like it.”
“I’m excited to be here,” Emily, of Towanda, said, as her parents helped her unpack and organize her room. “Online, that’s not my favorite.”
She said she has talked with her roommate on Facebook and in texts. Her roommate is moving in later in the week.
“I’m just excited for her,” her father, Todd Carr, said.
He said everyone they talked to raved about Susquehanna.
Roommates Olivia Basile and Alli Reyner felt a lot better about moving into a dormitory because they got to know each other earlier this year. Olivia, from Harleysville, and Alli, from Dillsburg, met online in a Facebook group after learning they would be roommates. They met at a park halfway between their homes and each has visited the other’s homes.
“I was very concerned about (Covid-19),” Olivia said.
But once she saw all the precautions Susquehanna was taking, she felt better about moving onto campus.
Her mother, Jill, had the same reaction.
“As a parent, seeing how Susquehanna handled (the staggered move-ins), it made me, as a parent, much more comfortable,” Jill Basile said.
“I’m not terribly concerned at this point in time,” added Chris Reyner, Alli’s mother.
“Life must go on,” said Ray Reyner, Alli’s father.
Ethan Majewski, of Wilmington, Delaware, said he wasn’t concerned about the coronavirus in coming to school.
“I’m concerned about going home, if I got coronavirus,” said Ethan, as his parents, Michael and Megan Majewski, helped him arrange his room.
He said, though, that after a spring semester of online school his senior year, “I definitely wanted to go to campus.”
“You just have to trust the kids in doing the right thing,” said Michael Majewski.