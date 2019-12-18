LEWISBURG — Rabecca Hand and her husband, Nathan, work three jobs. This Christmas, it’s not quite enough.
Extended maternity leave and fewer shifts than expected in a usually busy time for merchandisers meant less income this winter. Bills piled up, the holidays approached and the Lewisburg couple decided to seek help from The Needy Family Fund.
“We have three jobs between the two of us and it’s still difficult to get by,” Rabecca said. “I had extended maternity leave because she (their 4-month-old daughter) came early and had some health issues.”
Rabecca is a field supervisor for a retail merchandising company. Her husband works for the same firm and also works part-time at a pizza shop. They have five children from 4 months to 13 years old.
She said the fourth quarter this year has been unexpectedly slow at her merchandising job.
“When that happens,” Rabecca said of fewer hours available to work, “I don’t get paid.”
The Hands enrolled with The Needy Family Fund a few years ago, Rabecca said. They didn’t register for the past two years because they weren’t in a position of need. She’s glad the fund is still available now that the need returned, but she said asking for help can be difficult, especially for working families.
“We’re really touched that we’re able to participate in the program. We’re touched by the giving hearts that people have,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about, the joy we can experience by giving and by knowing these children, my children, are going to be so excited when they wake up and see Santa’s come. That is the best experience we can hope for our children.”
“Anything that comes from others is from Santa. That really helps to alleviate costs and it also helps us implement what we believe the definition of Santa should be: the spirit of giving. Without it, we don’t know if there would be very much for our kids,” Rabecca said.
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year's goal is $100,000. Today's total is $48,917.10 thanks to $250 from Henry and Barbara Deperro, of Selinsgrove; $100 from William Sr. and Nancy Renn, of Sunbury; $200 from Donna Mattern in memory of Bud, of Beavertown; $200 from United Christian Women: St. Paul's Reformed Church, of Beavertown; $200 from Roger and Nancy Watts, of Milton; $100 from Rodger and Jean Babnew, of Sunbury; $500 from Sunbury Daily Item: Gary and Lisa Machesic, of Pottsgrove; $775 from Pope Insurance Agency, of Selinsgrove; $100 from John Fisher, of Port Trevorton; $500 from Steven and Karen Mertz, of Sunbury; $50 from Marlin Reber, of Mifflinburg; $25 from Lynn and Terry Grove; $50 from Stephen Cusick; $100 from Stanley Harrison, of Milton; and $200 from Faith and Ron Clark, of Milton. There were also $1,545.12 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.