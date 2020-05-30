HARRISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association has donated $2,000 to Central PA Food Bank and Lion's Pantry, a student-run food pantry benefitting Penn State students in need.
“In times of trouble, Penn Staters have a history of stepping up to help. Over the years, the GSV chapter has done its best to represent that history and tradition,” said Curt Rothermel, chapter president representing Union, Snyder and Northumberland. “Now, in this time of stay-at-home directives, we want to do our part to help others who are struggling right now.”
The association's GSV chapter represents Union, Snyder and Northumberland.
Lion’s Pantry operates at Penn State’s University Park campus and assists food-insecure students.
“We have been very fortunate as an organization, and now it’s time for us to share our good fortune,” Rothermel said. “Even though many of us are confined to our homes right now, this is one thing we can do to help.”
— MARCIA MOORE