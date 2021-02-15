SELINSGROVE — Penn Valley Airport has received a $300,000 federal grant to update maintenance equipment.
The matching grant requires the airport to kick in $75,000 toward the upgrades, board Chairman Bruce Witkop said.
The funds will be used for the purchase of several pieces of equipment, including mowers and trimmers, for the upkeep of the runaway, parking lot and grounds. All the equipment will be purchased from local firms, he said.
The facility also received $69,000 in CARES Act funding to offset revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.