Declining services and a lackluster performance by Energy Aviation as Penn Valley Airport's fixed-base operator has led to the airport authority ending its contract after four years.
Bruce Witkop, chairman of the authority which owns the facility in Selinsgrove, said the contract with the Williamsport company ended in late July after receiving "pretty poor service" for the past year or so since Jim Taylor left Energy Aviation and services were cut.
"Jim Taylor was the spark at Energy Aviation. Penn Valley has been treated like a neglected step-child since he left," Witkop said, citing the reduced hours of employees, discontinued repairs to airplanes and the elimination of the flight instruction classes.
Calls to Paul Tillotson, manager of Energy Aviation, were not returned Wednesday.
Energy Aviation took over as Penn Valley Airport's fixed-base operator in 2015 and was responsible for providing services that included flight instruction and aircraft fueling, hangaring, parking and maintenance.
Witkop said the only services being provided at the Snyder County airport for the past year or so were airplane fueling and towing as well as snow plowing and grass mowing.
Services were cut so sharply, he said, several airplane owners left.
"A few of our hangars are empty. That has never happened," Witkop said, attributing the decline in business to Energy's poor management. "Nothing else has changed."
The authority has in recent weeks been working to rebuild services by doubling its staff to four and purchasing equipment, including a fuel truck and tug to move airplanes, and would like to bring Dave Hall back to provide flight instruction.
Hall, who operated a flight instruction school at Penn Valley for several years, has been working for another company in Williamsport since being dropped by Energy Aviation a year ago.
"It's disappointing," he said of the loss of the flight school at both Penn Valley and Williamsport airports. "Flight school is the pipeline to the airport. Many of my students ended up buying an airplane and they need gas, a hangar to park it, maintenance. That's how you build a full-service provider."
Witkop said the focus is on rebuilding services, with the goal of hiring another management company to oversee the daily business.
"We don't want to be in the airport business," he said of the authority members who serve as a conduit for federal funding to support the business.
To revive the airport, Witkop said the nine municipal owners have to "step up" and provide more funding to ensure the facility will be a full-service provider.
The nine municipalities contribute a total of $23,000 to the airport's $7 million annual operating budget, he said.
Snyder County contributes $9,000 a year, said Commissioner Joe Kantz. The amount was increased from $6,000 about six years ago and he is not inclined to raise it more.
"I'm sure they could use a whole lot more but there has to be a balance," he said, adding that the airport should be able to make money on the business it offers.
Hall said Penn Valley Airport is a "good opportunity" for someone willing to cater to customers.
"A fixed-base operator has to be service- and hospitality-driven," he said.