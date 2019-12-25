PennDOT has concluded another busy year of roadwork in District 3-0, a nine-county area that encompasses all four Valley counties.
The largest project in the district continues to be the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project. Contractors completed all the piers this year and the spans have all been connected on the $157 million bridge project.
The nine-county district opened bids for 63 contracts totaling nearly $102 million. Of those contracts, 38 were for roadway work and 25 were for bridgework. Even with some of the safest bridges in the state, PennDOT crews replaced 21 bridges, and did preservation work on 62 bridges in good condition to extend their lives.
Flooding damage continued to be an issue following another year of above-average precipitation. PennDOT says repairs for most of the damaged areas are complete or are currently under repair. The long-term impacts from the flooding will take many years to recover.
Among the projects impacting local communities:
Montour County
Along Interstate 80, a 10.9-mile restoration from Mexico Road in Liberty Township to Route 54 in Valley Township. Completion is expected next summer at a cost of $4.3 million;
Four-tenths of a mile of Mill Street, from Route 11 to Front Street in Danville was completed in May of 2019 for $225,000;
Northumberland County
Work continued on Route 147 (Duke Street) and Route 11 (Water Street) in Northumberland Borough, including intersection improvements at Duke and Water streets, and Water and King streets. Completion is scheduled for next year with a total project cost of $14 million.
Along Route 11, crews widened the intersection with Route 147 (Duke Street) in Northumberland Borough. The work, completed in July, cost $3.8 million.
Mill and resurfacing work on North 4th Street/Shikellamy Avenue in Sunbury began this summer. Completion of the $875,000 project is due next summer.
Snyder County
Route 104, from Heister Valley Road to Middleburg Borough, a stretch covering 4.2 miles, was resurfaced for $1.25 million. (3014-011) Route 3014 (Specht Street) and Route 3011 (Brown Street), resurfacing in
In McClure Borough, a stretch of road from Specht Street to Brown Street, was repaved a cost of $500,000.
Union County
Fairground Road was resurfaced from Smoketown Road to William Penn Drive in Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township. Work wrapped in August of 2019 for $500,000.
Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties
Bridgework on the new span anchoring the Central Susquehanna Thruway project Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County, with Route 15 in Winfield, Union County continued. Completion is set for next fall in the $157 million project.