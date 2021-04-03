Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be picking up litter along roadways in Snyder and Union counties next week.
Crews will be working along Routes 11-15, 104 and 522 in Snyder County and along Interstate 80 and Routes 15, 235, 45, 104 and 304 in Union County beginning Monday. Crews will pick up litter daily during daylight hours through Friday, April 9.
There will be no impact to traffic but motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert and watch for workers near the road.