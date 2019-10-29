MIDDLEBURG — Motorists should expect delays today and Wednesday on two roads in Snyder County.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will replace a pipe today on Route 522 in Franklin Township between Paxton Street (Route 3009) and Middleburg borough.
On Wednesday, a crew will replace a pipe on Route 204 in Jackson Township between Salem Road (Route 1011) and Erdley Church Road.
There will be lane restrictions during each project that will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will control traffic and motorists are asked to drive with caution.
— MARCIA MOORE