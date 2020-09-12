Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program has been named one of the top 12 projects nationwide in America's Transportation Awards competition.
The program works by deploying a mobile unit to an active work zone to detect any vehicles going at least 11 miles over the speed limit. When a vehicle goes over the limit, its license plate is captured, and a violation is mailed to the address on file.
"We continue to deal with the devastating injuries and loss of life that can occur when motorists speed through active work zones,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We are honored that this program to keep our workers safe has been met with this important national recognition.”
The competition evaluates projects in three categories: Quality of Life/Community Development; Best Use of Technology & Innovation; and Operations Excellence.
The competition is ponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program was nominated in the Operations Excellence Category, Small Project Group and is competing for the national grand prize and the People’s Choice Award.
An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the grand prize winner, while the general public will decide the People's Choice Award winner through online voting. Online votes will be weighted to each state's population, allowing greater competition between states with larger and smaller populations. The winners will be announced in November.
Votes can be cast online at americastransportationawards.org until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 25.