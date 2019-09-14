McCLURE — A $548,000 road-upgrade project will get underway Monday with crews from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation working on several roads in the borough of McClure.
The work will be done during the day on Routes 3014 (Sprecht Street) and 3011 (North Brown Street) in the western Snyder County community. Flaggers will be controlling traffic which will be reduced to a single lane.
The project includes new curb ramps, pavement markings, base repairs and milling on North Brown Street and replacing curb ramps on Specht Street. Base repairs, milling and paving on Specht will begin the week of Sept. 23.
The work, led by State College contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., is expected to be completed by mid-November.
— MARCIA MOORE