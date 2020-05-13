The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will use existing photos on file for customers who renew their driver’s license and identification card amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe."
All customers who renew their driver’s license or photo ID card online or through the mail will receive a new product using the most recent photo of that individual that exists in PennDOT’s system. No camera cards will be issued to these customers, and they will receive their new product by mail within 15 days. The renewal process is complete when the final product is received.
Driver and vehicle online services are available at
— MARCIA MOORE