While the focus of Valley drivers continues to be on the evolving Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway, PennDOT wrapped its 2020 season by completing nearly $28 million in road projects in the four Valley counties.
The anchor of the $865 thruway project, the near-mile long bridge spanning the Susquehanna River, was expected to be wrapped by the end of the year, according to PennDOT's wrap on the 2020 construction season across District 3.
“The little remaining work on the river bridge is primarily clean-up of the project site.” said Justin D. Blakeney, Assistant District Executive-Construction for PennDOT.
In August, PennDOT's Matt Beck said crews had poured the final concrete on the deck for the bridge and contractors spent the fall building the outside barriers on the bridge along with the barriers separating traffic on the 4,500-foot bridge that rises 180 feet above the Susquehanna River below.
Total cost of the bridge is $156 million.
PennDOT officials said the northern portion of the thruway, which will connect Route 147 to Route 15 on the opposite side of the Susquehanna River is due for completion in 2022. The fourth contract — paving of the entire northern section, south of Winfield to south of Montandon — will cost $52 million. Upon completion, the Northern Section will be opened to traffic while the Southern Section is still in development, PennDOT said.
The final design for the southern section of the thruway, which will connect Route 15 in Winfield to Routes 11/15 in Selinsgrove is expected to be completed by 2027. PennDOT received environmental clearance for modifying roughly 2 miles of the project alignment to avoid the fly ash waste basins near Shamokin Dam.
Other projects completed in Valley counties:
Montour County
More than a year of work on a stretch of Interstate 80 concluded this fall in Liberty and Valley townships. The 10.9-mile stretch of road from Mexico Road to Route 54 cost $4.9 million.
Emergency repairs to a bridge along Interstate 80 in Valley Township were completed in about a month, PennDOT said. The bridge was heavily damaged by an "over-height" vehicle, according to PennDOT's Maggie Baker. The project cost $550,000.
Northumberland County
Northumberland's Duke Street Reconstruction projected officially wrapped in 2020. Work that began in 2017 was officially completed in August and "full-depth" reconstruction that hit all the main streets in the borough was completed for $18.9 million.
“The reconstruction project started in 2017 and now that its done it’s becoming a distant memory already," Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard said. "People are going about their business as usual. Pretty soon the entire project will be a forgotten issue. It was a good project. The roads are beautiful, traffic flows through pretty decently.
"I was always worried about the big trucks turning and scraping the curbs. I don’t see that happening anymore, thanks to some of the rounded curves. If there is any problem it is that trucks are not keeping to the 25 mph speed limit in the borough and that doesn’t have anything to do with the road reconstruction."
Across the river in Sunbury, repaving of a mile of Fourth Street and about a quarter-mile of Shikellamy Avenue wrapped at a cost of $1.5 million.
Snyder, Union counties
Paving projects in Freeburg, Shamokin Dam and Middleburg were finished this year as well. More than 6.5 miles of microsurfacing was done around Freeburg for $640,000 while the work in Middleburg, repaving the intersection of Routes 522 and 104 was completed by September for $300,000.
Overall, the nine-county district opened bids for 53 contracts totaling nearly $68.8 million in value. Of those contracts, 30 were for roadway work and 23 were for bridge work. More than 138 miles of paving and 246 miles of seal coating (tar and chip) were completed in the district in 2020.