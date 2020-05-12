Pennsylvania health officials announced 837 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and just one in the Valley.
Also on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania National Guard revealed some of its personnel had contracted COVID-19.
Statewide, there have now been 57,991 cases since the state started tracking data in mid-March. There have been 249 cases in the four Valley counties: 126 in Northumberland, 49 in Montour, 41 in Union and 33 in Snyder.
There have been no new cases in Snyder County since April 26. Montour County has not had a new case since May 3.
Sunbury has the most cases locally according to the state's ZIP Code database. The city has 49 confirmed cases, along with 184 residents with a negative test. Danville has 29 residents with the novel coronavirus, followed by Selinsgrove (18), Milton (15), Shamokin and Lewisburg and Mifflinburg with 10 each.
There were another 75 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 3,806. Most of the deaths — 2,611 — have been linked to the 540 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive. The state is not releasing the names of the locations, only the county where the home is located.
According to state data, 2,187 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is up 31 from Monday's data release. There are 473 residents on ventilators for the second day in a row. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.
The Department of Health announced 237,989 negative tests have been conducted statewide. The 6,285 negative tests mark the third latest jump since state tracked testing.
Guard members sick
The Pennsylvania National Guard says some personnel are sick with COVID-19, including those who contracted the virus that causes the disease while deployed.
Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Keith Hickox said his agency has helped 13 long-term care facilities in response to the pandemic.
It’s nearly impossible to know how the Guard troops became sick, he said, describing the total number as relatively low, considering what they have been doing.
Hickox said that medical staffers have helped out at nine facilities and that training has been done at five of them. The Guard is not disclosing the list of nursing homes and similar places they have been assisting.
Store reopens
All 10 American Rescue Workers (ARW) thrift store locations, including the new location in Sunbury, have reopened to the public. All stores are following CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and employees.
Stores will be limited to 50 percent capacity and shoppers will be required to wear a mask while practicing social distancing. The number of shoppers in each store will vary for each store. According to the Sunbury location's Facebook page, no more than 50 shoppers will be permitted in the store at one time.
The store has also implemented one-way traffic in aisles.
“American Rescue Workers is grateful that under the direction of Gov. Tom Wolf, we were able to reopen on May 8. ARW had a very successful first weekend open and found it evident that our customers missed us just as much as we missed them,” said Kendra Parke, marketing and community engagement coordinator.
The Sunbury store opened on March 6 with large crowds. It, along with the other American Rescue Worker stores, was closed on March 17.