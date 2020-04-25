Pennsylvania surpassed 40,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the state began tracking data in mid-March, adding another 1,397 new cases for a total of 40,049 on Saturday.
At her daily noon-time briefings, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced another 45 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths. The statewide total is now 1,537, she said. The 45 deaths are the fewest one-day total since April 13.
All of the deaths to date, Levine said, "have been in adult patients."
There are four new confirmed cases in the region with three of the four in Northumberland County, which now has had 87 confirmed cases. Snyder County also has one new case to increase its total to 32 and 197 overall in the four counties. Montour (47) and Union (31) stayed steady.
Pennsylvania remains in good shape when it comes to ventilators to care for patients, Levine said.
State data show that 2,647 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 662 who are on ventilators. Of the state's 5,144 available ventilators, 1,476 are in use.
Geisinger has eight COVID-19 patients on ventilators and Evangelical Community Hospital has one.
Approximately 6,544 of Pennsylvania's total cases are associated with 425 long-term care living facilities, which includes nursing homes and personal care homes, Levine said.
Pennsylvania has conducted 152,886 negative tests.
Testing resources
After her opening remarks, Levine talked about testing for the virus. "We need to increase our testing resources," she said. "We particularly want to target testing in those areas that Gov. Wolf has designated 'red' areas. There, even mildly symptomatic patients need to be tested so that we can prevent any potential outbreak in those regions."
The shortage of testing materials has been a problem, Levine said. "And that includes all aspects of testing, the swabs, the sterile saltwater that is used after we collect the specimen — in terms of the extracting chemicals and the testing chemicals. It has been a challenge in terms of that resource supply. Overall, we're doing better, but we need to watch the supply chain very carefully."
Reopening a region
In reopening one of the six regions in the state beginning May 8, Levine said, the regional availability of hospital beds and resources to take care of patients "if we do see an outbreak of COVID 19 will be a factor."
There will be many other things taken into consideration when it comes to reopening a region, she continued. "That includes specific case ratios and number of cases in each county. We're going to take all of that into consideration."
"One of the target goals for reopening has been set at having fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported to the DOH in the last 14 days," she said explaining the ratio formula for re-opening. "An assessment will be made if the target has been met and we will work closely with county and local governments to enable the communities to reopen and transition back to work.
"But, that is not the only factor," she said. "There are many other things, including the ability to do testing and our ability to do case investigations and contact tracing. It includes the number of high-risk settings that are there such as personal care homes and long-term care living facilities. And the ability of hospitals to take care of patients. All of those factors will go into the recommendations we make to the governor. Eventually, the governor will make his decision."