Editor’s note: The Daily Item will recognize people who have Made a Difference in the Valley in 2019 this week. This is the third part of a series that will continue until New Year’s Day.
BEAVER SPRINGS — Donald Moyer worked as an educator for 40 years in the hopes of having a positive impact on young lives.
Marla Connahan says he continues to do just that and more.
"He's just one of those people that make a difference. He's always uplifting and asks questions that lets you know he cares," said Connahan, who along with other members of Christ Church of Beaver Springs nominated Moyer to be featured in The Daily Item as a Valley resident who "Made a Difference."
At age 84, Moyer is active in the church he joined with his late wife, Naomi, when they moved to Beaver Springs in 1959. He's served as deacon, past council president and Sunday school teacher and frequently brings new people to worship services.
Moyer was Connahan's fifth-grade teacher at West Beaver Elementary School and she recalls him as "everybody's favorite teacher. Even as a kid you knew he cared."
He also served as a Little League and Teener baseball coach and basketball coach for West Snyder High School. "When he wasn’t coaching you could often see him running up and down the sidelines of soccer games as a referee," Connahan said.
"I loved the enthusiasm of the kids and it was an opportunity to hopefully touch some lives in a positive way," Moyer said.
Reluctant to be featured in a public way, Moyer asked that instead of highlighting his work he'd like to focus on encouraging financial donations to the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC) in Beaver Springs, which he and his wife helped establish 20 years ago.
"The building of the community center was inspired by the Holy Spirit," he said. "We were grateful for the opportunity to raise our family here that when we retired we wanted to give back to the community."
Moyer's son-in-law, Mike Bobb, serves as executive director at the MACC and Moyer is a board member, still actively involved in fundraising.
"It's become so much more than a place for youth. It's a family center that serves all generations," he said.
Moyer's wife, with whom he raised three children, passed away on Easter Sunday 2015.
A few years later his granddaughter and two young grandsons, 5 and 3, moved in with him.
"It's a pleasure bringing another generation up. It's a good ride," he said "As I get older I've learned life is too short and its purpose is to give joy while living, otherwise it's in vain. We need to serve God and others."