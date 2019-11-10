HUMMELS WHARF — Nicole Reichard and her three young children stopped at PetSmart on Saturday to pick up pet food and spent several minutes enjoying the company of Sunrise, a four-year-old mixed breed for adoption at Mostly Mutts.
"We came to get food, and happily these dogs are here," Reichard, of Northumberland, said as her 7-year-old son, Liam, patted the pup.
Volunteers from Mostly Mutts, a no-kill dog shelter in Sunbury, visit the store once a month to raise awareness about the 90 dogs and a few cats they have available for adoption.
Joining them on Saturday were volunteers from Monica's Heart, an Altoona greyhound adoption group, and their rescued canines
Both groups said while they encourage people to adopt an animal in need of being rescued, they discourage most from giving a pet as a gift during the holiday season.
"It's usually an impulse buy," said Cheryl Ziegenfess of Mostly Mutts.
Since holidays are often a hectic time, Mostly Mutts volunteer Gail Broome said, the excitement and activity could negatively impact an animal unfamiliar in a new home.
That's why "we don't push adoptions during the holiday," said Linda Bauman of Monica's Heart.
Reichard, who has three cats and a dog, said she would never consider getting another pet for her children as a present.
"Pets are not gifts, they are a commitment," she said.
John Deppen, of Northumberland, echoed the sentiment.
"Creatures shouldn't be under the tree," he said. "It's a commitment. They have to become a member of the family."
Mostly Mutts and Monica's Heart screen all prospective adoptees. For more information about the two organizations, visit mostlymuttsonline.com and monicasheart.com