NORTHUMBERLAND — Five Northumberland Christian School students put on their prom gowns and matching face masks Saturday and posed for photographs standing six feet apart from one another.
The students, seniors Alexandria Bookwalter, Callan Heise and Livi Brubaker and juniors Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Megan Moyer, were photographed near King Street Park by Robyn Morales of RZ Imaging who got the idea to document Valley residents during the coronavirus pandemic from a nationwide effort known as The Front Steps Project.
"It gives people some hope in the darkness," said Morales of offering to take free photographs of individuals and families, mostly on their front porches.
She especially wanted to give the students an opportunity to don the prom dresses they may not otherwise get a chance to wear.
"The hardest is not being with (classmates) and having end-of-year memories," said Heise of the statewide school closures and stay-at-home measures put into place due to the pandemic.
Before the global health crisis impacted her life, Heise said she was beginning to "ease into that it was the end of senior year and I wanted to treasure this, but I didn't quite get there. This has made me very appreciative of being in the moment."
Her mother, Becky Heise, said the young women had been looking forward to prom and other events.
"This is tough stuff, but they know God is in control," she said. "If they can handle this, they can handle anything."
For Jessica and Luke Shellenberger, of Selinsgrove, having Morales snap a professional photograph of them on their front porch with their children, Ty, 17 months, and Zoe, seven weeks, was an opportunity to have a memento of this unusual period.
"This is a way to document that we literally can not leave home," said Jessica Shellenberger.
Heather Hoot also wanted a visual souvenir of this period in time, though her husband, Todd, and 14-year-old son, Owen, opted out of the picture.
"I just wanted a reminder that, despite the craziness, we're together and hope the kids appreciate that we're not overly worried," said Hoot, who posed with her daughter, Alexis, 11, on their front porch. "We had so many things on our schedule before this that I remember thinking, 'If I just could have a little break or time would stop."
Morales is accepting requests for photographs from residents in Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Northumberland and Lewisburg on her Facebook page at RZ Imaging where she's been posting many of the snapshots.