Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) District IV held public meetings at sites throughout the Valley, including district Treasurer Glenn Fogel's private home in Mifflinburg, but does not have food and drink receipts for any of its meetings.
The Daily Item visited the PIAA offices in Mechanicsburg on Friday to review documents about the meetings at which sometimes up to 19 people attended. The visit put PIAA in compliance with an October Office of Open Records (OOR) order, eliminating the need for a scheduled Dec. 14 hearing in Northumberland County court over the newspaper's Right to Know request to view the documents.
"As much as we are pleased this nearly-two-year quest for records has been resolved, it is deeply concerning that such a basic request for records clearly covered by the state Right to Know law, took this long to be fulfilled," said Dennis M. Lyons, editor of The Daily Item and The Danville News. "It never should have taken this long."
In a final determination on Oct. 22 by the OOR, The Daily Item had been granted emails to and from Fogel, the former Mifflinburg High School principal, PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi, former Shamokin Area Superintendent and former PIAA board President Jim Zack and Sullivan County Superintendent Patricia Cross from Jan. 1, 2018, through June 10 of this year.
In the most recent Right To Know request in June, the PIAA argued the newspaper should pay for copies of District IV mileage checks and meeting minute notes for the past four years because the PIAA had already printed them out. The newspaper argued PIAA was informed the newspaper would not be paying for the documents. The ruling stated the newspaper was allowed to receive copies of the emails through email for free.
The OOR also ruled the newspaper could view the meeting minute notes and the copies of the checks but that if they wanted any copies of the records the newspaper would have to pay a fee. The PIAA was charging 25-cents a page, the amount legally permitted.
On Nov. 24, The Daily Item filed a motion for peremptory judgment asking a judge to order the PIAA to turn over the emails after the newspaper did not receive the paperwork within the 30 days allowed by law. President Judge Charles Saylor ordered the Dec. 14 hearing.
The PIAA responded Monday and said it sent the emails to the newspaper on Nov. 25 through the U.S. Mail Service. The newspaper received the documents on Thursday.
In the meeting notes reviewed on Friday, "Glenn's Patio" was listed as a site for the organization's public meeting on Aug. 6, 2018.
Two days after the meeting took place, on Aug 8, 2018, mileage checks were provided to several District IV board members. The checks do not say where the officials traveled to and there is no reference to any meetings held anywhere on Aug. 8.
The PIAA had never acknowledged that District IV meetings took place at Fogel's home until Monday, in a response from Lombardi.
Each year from 2017 through 2019, District IV officials also met at the Eagles Mere Country Club for a public meeting and annual banquet, according to meeting minute notes. No financial records were provided for the banquets.
None of the meetings were announced on the District IV webpage before The Daily Item began to ask District IV officials about them.
Since that time, Fogel, who is the District IV treasurer, released an email on May 8, 2019, to District IV members referencing articles in "a local newspaper" that states the paper is incorrect and meeting "dates" are advertised.
Meetings at Fogel's home in Mifflinburg were not listed. Several attempts were made to contact Fogel and Zack but neither returned a call or would comment. Cross would not comment on the meetings.
According to PIAA officials, the meetings do not have to be advertised. However, several other districts in PIAA advertise meetings for the public to attend and participate.
The meeting minute notes did not say if anyone from the public attended meetings at "Glenn's Patio,” the Watson Inn in Watsontown or at Buffalo Wild Wings in Williamsport.
A review of various District IV checks also showed in one case on March 3, 2019, Zack received two checks for $150 each for managing two basketball games. District IV officials sometimes handle more than one playoff game a night, according to PIAA officials.
Several other District IV members also received checks for either mileage, chairing a sport, or being a game manager.
In 2018, Zack, as the president of the PIAA Executive Board and District IV, received close to $12,000 from the PIAA for the same services, according to a total of the checks he received.
A review of the checks was conducted after Lombardi in a June email to The Daily Item said the organization is made up of "volunteers."
Lombardi stated, "As you are aware, PIAA District IV consists of volunteers and it has no office."
Melissa Melewsky, attorney for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said she was disappointed in the PIAA for not responding sooner to the OOR's order.
"It's disappointing to see PIAA ignore an order from the Office of Open Records," she said. "Anytime agency actions force requesters to seek court intervention, it puts the public at a distinct disadvantage because many people do not have the means to pursue a lawsuit. Many requesters would be forced to give up their right to records when faced with the prospect of litigation. Agencies must comply with OOR final determinations, or file a timely appeal in cases only when necessary and appropriate."
The Daily Item began to request District IV financial information in 2018 after receiving several complaints that District IV officials were hosting meetings that were not open to the public in various establishments throughout the Valley. The newspaper then began to file a series of Right to Know requests seeking the records to which the PIAA responded that they did not have District IV financial documents.
Lombardi — also the Right to Know officer for the PIAA — in an emailed response last year seeking financial records, stated, "PIAA has not received any financial records from Superintendent Zack for PIAA District IV between 2016 and Feb. 28, 2019."
When Lombardi was asked last year if any other districts have not provided records, Lombardi responded, "all districts provide financial information to PIAA," before referring all questions to the PIAA legal counsel.