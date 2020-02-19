A Valley Catholic priest will be informing congregants this Sunday of the decision by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg to file for bankruptcy.
The diocese is among at least 20 across the nation that has filed for financial protection following numerous sexual assault abuse civil lawsuits.
The Harrisburg diocese announced last summer that it had paid out more than $12 million to 111 people who said they were abused by priests, deacons and seminarians. By filing for Chapter 11 reorganization, money would be available for unresolved claims while allowing the diocese to continue its ministry.
An office employee at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove referred calls to Harrisburg and said the local church’s pastor, the Rev. Tukura Pius Michael “will read a statement” to the congregation on Sunday.
She may be referring to a letter posted on the Harrisburg diocese website by Bishop Ronald Gainer that acknowledged the bankruptcy under Chapter 11 that will allow the ministry “to continue the work of the Diocese and equitably compensate our creditors.”
Gainer added, “Over the past few years, our Diocese has been forced to confront our horrific past regarding clergy sexual abuse. Today, we are facing some difficult financial realities. Despite making every attempt to scale back operations and reduce overhead, we are currently unable to meet our financial obligations.”
After settling lawsuits with 111 survivors of clergy child sex abuse, the Pennsylvania church is still facing at least six more lawsuits “any one of which could severely cripple the Diocese,” he said.
“As Bishop, I must ensure the Diocese’s core mission is upheld, which is to remain focused on Christ’s mandate to preach, teach, sanctify, and to serve those in need,” Gainer said. “We must work to bring the Chapter 11 process to a conclusion, as soon as is reasonably possible and in a way that allows us to be present to the community, as we have been for the past 152 years.”
The Rev. Mark Wilke at Sacred Heart in Lewisburg did not respond to a call Wednesday and the Rev. Timothy Marcoe at St. Joseph’s in Danville was not available.