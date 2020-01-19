Pizza oven near Wood-Mode still hot

By Marcia Moore
KREAMER —When Wood-Mode Inc. closed abruptly last May, area businesses that relied heavily on the patronage of the 938 employees braced for a slowdown.
It never happened for Ruhls Pizza, said co-owner Veronica Ruhl.
Employees from other nearby companies like Kreamer Feed and Bingaman & Son Lumber, who were often unable to order before because the pizza shop catered largely to Wood-Mode, showed up in droves, and even some regular customers who were laid off when Wood-Mode shut down would come in for a slice, she said.
“We were doing good, thankfully,” said Ruhl who has run the shop with her husband, Don, for 14 years.
At the Quick Shop down the road from the plant, the loss was more visible.
“We used to have a line at lunch,” said manager Linda Reichenbach. The noon crowd disappeared as soon as the plant closed.
The same thing happened at Harvey’s gas station in Middleburg.
But there have been improvements since August when Wood-Mode LLC opened under new ownership and over the past several months has put about 300 employees back to work making custom cabinets.
“Since it’s been back up we have a bunch coming in the morning, but they don’t come in at lunch like they used to,” said Reichenbach.
Quick Stop clerk Brook Aumiller is grateful for their patronage.
“I’m glad to see them back in the morning,” she said.
For clerk McKenzie Wagner, the reopening of the plant had an added benefit of putting her grandmother back to work in the same job she’d held for years.
Harvey’s owner, Troy Harvey, said he couldn’t say how much business was lost as a result of Wood-Mode Inc.’s closure but “I know I’m happy it’s back.”