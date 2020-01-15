SELINSGROVE — An 18-year-old Port Trevorton man is in jail on charges he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.
Timothy L. Buhrman Jr. was arrested after an unidentified minor tipped off state police at Selinsgrove about the sexual relationship he was having with the young girl, court records said.
The girl, accompanied by her parents, disclosed to police that sexual intercourse with Buhrman did occur and he was aware that she had recently turned 13-years-old, court records said.
Buhrman was detained on a bail revocation issued by Snyder County Probation and admitted numerous sexual encounters with the girl between Dec. 17 and 27 in the borough of Selinsgrove.
He was arraigned before District Judge John H. Reed on 14 counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 15 counts each of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, one count each of felony statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and 14 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault.
Buhrman is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash pending a Jan. 22 preliminary hearing.
— MARCIA MOORE