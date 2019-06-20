State police arrested a Sunbury man on an allegation he raped a woman in Snyder County.
The accuser had a sexual assault examination performed May 22 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, hours after she was allegedly raped overnight by Alex Martin, 24, at a home in Spring Township, according to arrest papers.
The accuser told troopers in an interview May 22 that she, Martin and another male had been drinking alcohol and that she became too impaired to stop him from allegedly forcing himself on her, arrest papers state.
She said she was “crying and making noise in pain,” according to arrest papers.
“The victim stated she believed she was too impaired to give any kind of consent and she had previously denied Martin at every sexual advance that he has made,” Trooper James Ballantyne, state police at Selinsgrove, wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
Martin corroborated the accuser’s timeline up to the point she began to lose her recollection, Ballantyne wrote.
Martin visited the state police station voluntarily May 23 and agreed to provide a statement after being read the Miranda rights. According to the affidavit, Martin described having sex with the accuser, but his account didn’t match the allegations.
State police collected bedding and clothing as evidence, arrest papers state.
Ballantyne arrested Martin on two counts of rape and three counts of aggravated indecent assault, all felonies, along with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
Middleburg District Judge Lori Hackenberg arraigned Martin on Tuesday and ordered him held in Snyder County Prison, Selinsgrove, on $10,000 cash bail. Martin posted bail Wednesday and was released.