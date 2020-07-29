MIDDLEBURG — A 42-year-old Beavertown man is accused of assaulting his wife and son Monday.
Michael P. Underhill IV is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation following Monday's incident that state police at Selinsgrove said involved him attacking his wife, Jennifer, and son, Wyatt.
Jennifer Underhill said her husband put her in a chokehold during the assault and police could see evidence in her eyes that she had been strangled, court records said.
Wyatt Underhill described having his neck squeezed to the point he couldn't breathe and suffered a headache.
The elder Underhill is scheduled to appear at an Aug. 4 preliminary hearing before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg in Middleburg.
— MARCIA MOORE