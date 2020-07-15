MIDDLEBURG — A 55-year-old Beavertown man is accused of stealing an ex-girlfriend's car and threatening to kill her, court records said.
Middleburg Police arrested Douglas E. Klugh after Lisa Parkes called Snyder County 911 to report her 2003 Ford F-250 was missing on June 26 and later saw Klugh driving it when he pulled into her daughter's driveway, court record said.
State police were able to stop Klugh hours later as he drove on Route 104. When Parkes arrived at the scene to recover her vehicle, the couple got into an argument, court record said.
Parkes told police Klugh threatened to kill her and she was "afraid for her life," court records said.
She said Klugh stole $400 and a cell phone from her. The phone was recovered inside the truck, court records said.
Klugh is charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and terroristic threats.
He was released on unsecured bail following arraignment before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg and is scheduled to appear at a July 27 preliminary hearing.
— MARCIA MOORE