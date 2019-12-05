MIDDLEBURG — A 42-year-old Port Trevorton man is charged with raping a 16-year-old girl in August 2017.
The young woman reported the alleged rape and a subsequent sexual assault by James H. Rohrbach Jr. to state police at Selinsgrove in late October.
The woman said the first incident happened when Rohrbach approached her as she was getting out of the shower and demanded she lay on the floor. When she refused, she said, Rohrbach grabbed her by the hair, pulled her to the floor and raped her, court records said.
She was 16 years old, court records said.
About a year later in 2018, Rohrbach touched her in a sexual manner, court records said.
Police said Rohrbach initially denied any wrongdoing and offered to take a polygraph. He failed the test and admitted having sex with the girl, court records said.
He is in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 bail pending arraignment in Snyder County Court on charges of felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child.