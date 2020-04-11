SHAMOKIN DAM — Charges are pending against a 39-year-old Middleburg man for violating Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order.
Anthony L. Dunka was stopped by Shamokin Dam Police on Wednesday afternoon as he traveled south on Routes 11-15 near Baldwin Boulevard after receiving a report from an "essential worker" about an erratic driver, Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Police witnessed Dunka following other vehicles closely and as his vehicle repeatedly crossed the fog and center lines before pulling him over, Bremigen said.
During the traffic stop, the chief said, Dunka was found to be the possession of drug paraphernalia and had no legitimate reason to be out in public.
His vehicle was towed because there were signs of impairment, police said.
Bremigen lauded the public for obeying the governor's order and reporting any potential violators.
Other charges are pending against Dunka, he said.
— MARCIA MOORE